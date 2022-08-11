Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 912 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

