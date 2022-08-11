Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after acquiring an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after acquiring an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Lennar by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after buying an additional 239,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 405,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,103,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

About Lennar



Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

