Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

Insider Activity at V.F.

V.F. Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VFC opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $81.70. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

