Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 697 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $2,047,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra increased their target price on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

