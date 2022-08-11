Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $586,000 Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE CTLT opened at $112.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average is $103.19.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

About Catalent

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,462 shares of company stock valued at $476,951. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

