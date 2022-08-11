Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 124 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $254.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.88. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.01 and a 12-month high of $405.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.