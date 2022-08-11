Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 232 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI stock opened at $129.88 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

