Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 3,894 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.0 %

HPE stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

