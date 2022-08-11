Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 523 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,357 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,474 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $19,642,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,688 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.54.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

