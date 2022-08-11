Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 643 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRO. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Brown & Brown by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,912,000 after purchasing an additional 159,875 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of BRO opened at $66.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

