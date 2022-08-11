Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $510,135,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $178,087,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,122,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,183,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $56,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Barclays dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

