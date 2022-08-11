Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.24 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $329.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.75 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,138 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

