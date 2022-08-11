Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $8,924,138 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $329.77 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.75 and a 52-week high of $350.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.96 and a 200-day moving average of $306.30.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

