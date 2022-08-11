Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 103 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after acquiring an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,942,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $564.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.41. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $569.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GWW. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.