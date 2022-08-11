Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 110 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $395.28 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $344.66 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $384.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

