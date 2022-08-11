Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 825 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $106.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.17. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

