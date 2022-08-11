KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.
KeyCorp Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of KEY opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32.
KeyCorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.
About KeyCorp
KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KeyCorp (KEY)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.