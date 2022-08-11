KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of KEY opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

