Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.43, but opened at $29.00. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 4,025 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,692,221.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,103,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,642,000 after acquiring an additional 452,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 172,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 155,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 12.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

