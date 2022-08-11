Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.37.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 25.01%.
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
