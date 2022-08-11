Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 25.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Landmark Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

