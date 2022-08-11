LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.47.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

