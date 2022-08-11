Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.58. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

