Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.87%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

