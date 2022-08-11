Lincoln National Corp Has $363,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 326,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,903 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 91.5% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average is $99.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $135.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.82.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

