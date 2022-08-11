Lincoln National Corp Purchases 68 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $295.77 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $301.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.51 and its 200-day moving average is $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

