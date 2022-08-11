Lincoln National Corp Sells 238 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,496 shares of company stock worth $5,053,510 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $105.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day moving average is $98.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

