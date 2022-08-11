Lincoln National Corp Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

