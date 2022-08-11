LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 44.25% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. The firm had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.