Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $112.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

