MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Peter Y. Chung Sells 850,311 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director Peter Y. Chung sold 850,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $50,168,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.5 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.03. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTSI. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

