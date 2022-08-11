Margaret Tooth Sells 6,907 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 13th, Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00.

Trupanion stock opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $158.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,590 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Trupanion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Trupanion by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

