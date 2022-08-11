Margaret Tooth Sells 6,907 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00.
Trupanion stock opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $158.25.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
