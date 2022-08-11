Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MRETF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Martinrea International Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also

