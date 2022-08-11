Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 11.7 %

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $758.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.94. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

Insider Activity at Mersana Therapeutics

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,287,400 shares in the company, valued at $28,674,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,287,400 shares in the company, valued at $28,674,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 211,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $707,747.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,087,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,092,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 647,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

