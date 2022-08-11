MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,408 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after buying an additional 875,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,556,000 after buying an additional 825,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

