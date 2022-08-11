Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Shares of HSIC opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

