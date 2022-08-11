Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

