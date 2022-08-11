Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,242 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $44,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 468.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Up 0.3 %

NI stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

About NiSource



NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

