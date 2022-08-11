Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

