Mizuho Lowers Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $125.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie downgraded Block from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Block from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.34.

SQ stock opened at $88.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.04. Block has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.63 and a beta of 2.45.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Block will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,689.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,365.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,049,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,046 shares of company stock valued at $23,689,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Block by 41.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Block by 37.0% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in Block by 10,035.2% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

