Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,332,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,235,000 after buying an additional 26,138 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total transaction of $442,978.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,966,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,272 shares of company stock worth $13,609,534 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $532.01 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.02 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.