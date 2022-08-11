Morgan Stanley Trims Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Target Price to $35.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 139,667 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,894.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 149,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 142,192 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

