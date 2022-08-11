Morgan Stanley Trims Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Target Price to $35.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.20.
Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance
Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $63.55.
Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
