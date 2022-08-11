M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,143 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 447.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 270,225 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ameren by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $93.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.16.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

