M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $79.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.28%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

