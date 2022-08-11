M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,741 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DVN opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

