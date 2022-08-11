M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after buying an additional 2,016,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,537,000 after buying an additional 842,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,899,000 after buying an additional 459,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

ABC opened at $145.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

