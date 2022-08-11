Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $34.27.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 322.03%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

