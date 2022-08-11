Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.03.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

