Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,768 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 42.0% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

FJUN stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

