Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 20,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Foot Locker Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

