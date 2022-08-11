Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 484,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,487,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.14.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $132.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

