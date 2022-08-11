Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ryerson worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 122,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

RYI stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

